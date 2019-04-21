|
Kijowski, Robert J. April 17, 2019 age 48 years. Beloved husband of Amy (nee Lemmermann). Dear father of Katie (Jon) Wright. Papa of Lillian and June. Dear son of Ruth Groholski and Michael (Lois) Kijowski Sr. Brother of Mike Kijowski. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday April 23 at the HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 4:00 PM until time of service at 7:00 PM. Private interment Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery Union Grove. Robert was an Army Veteran serving in Desert Storm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019