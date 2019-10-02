Services
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St Alphonsus Catholic Church
6060 W. Loomis Rd.
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St Alphonsus Catholic Church
6060 W. Loomis Rd.
Robert J. Krueger


1932 - 2019
Robert J. Krueger Notice
Robert J. Krueger

Greendale - Born to eternal life on September 28, 2019 at the age of 87.

Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Fleckenstein) for 61 years.Loving father of Robert F. (Tonya) Krueger and Stephanie A Shivaya. Dear grandfather of Claire, Miles Krueger, Nitara Pavick, Sage Greendeer. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

A memorial gathering is at St Alphonsus Catholic Church, 6060 W. Loomis Rd. on Saturday, October 5, 10 AM - 10:45 AM with a Mass Of Christian Burial at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to the DaVita South Ridge Dialysis, 7740 W Layton Ave, Greenfield, WI 53220.

Bob was born February 22, 1932 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A graduate of Bayview High School in 1951 and went on to further his education at Marquette University from 1951 to 1955 for a business degree. He proudly served our country in the Army as a Chaplains Assistant from 1955 to 1957 and finished his Business Administration degree at Marquette in 1958. On July 26, 1958 he married Carolyn at Christ King Church and also began a 34 year career with Ladish in Cudahy, WI working as a salesman. In 1970 Bob and Carolyn adopted their first child Robert F. Krueger at 3 months old and in 1974 they adopted Stephanie A. Shivaya at 3 months old. Bob inherited a farm in Lyndon Station, WI. where he helped his uncle until it was sold in 2018.

Bob joined and was an active part of many groups and organizations through the years, He was an officer in the Knights of Columbus (Financial Secretary), Officer for the South Milwaukee Yacht Club (Financial Secretary), President of Greendale Friends of Music, organized the luncheons for Ladish Retirement Club, he was on the board of directors for Overlook Farms Home Owners Assn and treasurer for the computer club.

Bob was skilled in wood working and working with stained glass. He drew up the plans for the home he lived in for 53 years, built the entertainment center in the home as well as stain glass cabinet doors. The family home was sold in June of 2019.

Bob was loving, respectful, thoughtful and very kind to everyone he met. He was devoted to his faith and was an usher for St. Alphonsus church for over 50 years.

A big thank you to the VA nurses especially Holly in the Palliative Care Unit.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
