Kwiecinski, Robert J. "RJ" Born to Eternal Life on May 23, 2019 at the age of 87. Loving father of James (Laura), Roberta (David) Anderson-Smith, Michael (Tracy), Suzanne (Daniel) Dent, Patricia (Keith) Zepnick, Debra (Jeff) Koss, Robert Jr. (Michelle), Linda (Michael) Baier, Donald, Joanne (Chris) Swanson, and Jan (Eddie) Morris. Proud grandfather of 26 and great-grandfather of 18. Supportive ex-husband of the late Barbara (nee Schaefer). Preceded in death by his brother Ralph. Further survived by his siblings, nieces and nephews, other loved relatives, and friends. A special thank you to Shannon for her help and companionship. Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Oklahoma Chapel on Sunday, June 2 starting at 12PM until time of service at 3PM. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to or The Disabled Veterans of America.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019