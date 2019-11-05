Resources
Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life on November 3, 2019 at the age of 55. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Anita, and his loving mother Sally. Loving son of Robert J. Lemke Sr., beloved brother of Lynn (Jeffrey) Novak, Mark (Dana) Lemke, and Scott (Jennifer) Lemke. Beloved son-in-law of Richard and Rita Bodshaug. Brother-in-law of Gena Bodshaug (Dale), and Tina (Russ) Finkler. Further survived by his dear uncle Carlos Mariscal, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation on Saturday November 9, 2019 at St James Catholic Church (7219 S. 27th St., Franklin) from 9:00AM until 10:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM. Interment following Mass at St Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
