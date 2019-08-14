|
Long Sr., Robert J. Of West Allis, Passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019, age 94 years. Beloved husband of the late Ida Long. Dear father of Bob Jr., Dennis (Dr. Diane) Long and the late Sharon Long. Loving grandfather of Lynn (Mark) Mellantine, Scott (Kylia) Kummer, Annelise Long and Katherine Long. Great-grandfather of Shelby and Stacy Mellantine, Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Sat. August 17, from 9 - 10 AM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 7626 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, processing to Highland Memorial Park for Graveside Services at 10:30 AM. To receive this obit / directions, text 1854753 to 414 301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019