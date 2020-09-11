1/
Robert J. Martinez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. Martinez

Friday, September 11, 2020, age 86 years. Beloved husband of the late Nancy (nee Tobin). Loving dad of Robert F. (Gail) and Mark (Jeannie) Martinez. Cherished grandpa of Carrie (Keith) O'Donnell and Alena Martinez. Dear great-grandpa of Skyler, Kyleigh, Connor and Kennedy. Dear brother of Roland (Cindy), Frank (Pat) and Adela. Preceded in death by siblings Maxine, Mary Janet, Harvey (Pat) and Mary Lou. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends

Visitation at the Funeral Home Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 4-7 PM. Funeral Services at 7 PM. Entombment services Wednesday 11 AM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 3801 W. Morgan Ave. Milwaukee. Bob was a retiree of the Wisconsin Gas Company (WE Energies) for over 25 years.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved