Robert J. MartinezFriday, September 11, 2020, age 86 years. Beloved husband of the late Nancy (nee Tobin). Loving dad of Robert F. (Gail) and Mark (Jeannie) Martinez. Cherished grandpa of Carrie (Keith) O'Donnell and Alena Martinez. Dear great-grandpa of Skyler, Kyleigh, Connor and Kennedy. Dear brother of Roland (Cindy), Frank (Pat) and Adela. Preceded in death by siblings Maxine, Mary Janet, Harvey (Pat) and Mary Lou. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friendsVisitation at the Funeral Home Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 4-7 PM. Funeral Services at 7 PM. Entombment services Wednesday 11 AM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 3801 W. Morgan Ave. Milwaukee. Bob was a retiree of the Wisconsin Gas Company (WE Energies) for over 25 years.