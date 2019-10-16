Services
St Matthias Parish
9306 W Beloit Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53227
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
9306 W. Beloit Rd
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
9306 W. Beloit Rd
Robert J. "Bob" McEvoy

Born to Eternal Life on October 13, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of Audrey for 56 years. Loving father of Cynthia (George) Booth, the late Gregory (Linda) Dornoff, Brian (Kristen) McEvoy and Dennis McEvoy. Further loved by 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, his brother Victor "Jerry" McEvoy, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bob was an Army veteran during the Korean War Era, active from 1952-1954. He was a member of Post 7485.

Visitation Friday, October 18 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 9306 W. Beloit Rd, from 10-11:45. Funeral Mass at 12 Noon. Burial to follow at St. Mary Shepherd of the Hills Cemetery, Eden, WI. Memorials can be made to Aurora Zilber Family Hospice.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
jsonline