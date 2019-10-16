|
Robert "Bob" J. McEvoy
Born to Eternal Life on October 13, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of Audrey for 56 years. Loving father of Cynthia (George) Booth, the late Gregory (Linda) Dornoff, Brian (Kristen) McEvoy and Dennis McEvoy. Further loved by 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, his brother Victor "Jerry" McEvoy, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bob was an Army veteran during the Korean War Era, active from 1952-1954. He was a member of Post 7485.
Visitation Friday, October 18 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 9306 W. Beloit Rd, from 10-11:45. Funeral Mass at 12 Noon. Burial to follow at St. Mary Shepherd of the Hills Cemetery, Eden, WI. Memorials can be made to Aurora Zilber Family Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019