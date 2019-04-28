Services
Robert J. Peszko

Robert J. Peszko Notice
Peszko, Robert J Robert J. Peszko age 79 of Neosho, WI passed away April 11, 2019 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, WI. He was born in Milwaukee, WI. on March 6, 1940. The son of the late Frank and Cecilia (Roqowski) Peszko. He worked for many years as a Forklift Driver for AO Smith Steel. He served honorably in the United States Army. Robert is survived by his four children: John (Laura) Peszko, Cynthia (Fred) Hron, Jackie (Dave) Wisler and Susan (Dave) Godersky. Grandfather of 4. Brother to Gordon (Mary) Peszko. He was preceded in death by his brother Wesley Acker and nephew Jamie Peszko. Private family services will be held. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home and Crematory of Genoa City, WI is assisting the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019
