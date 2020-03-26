Services
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4457
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Bruno's Catholic Church
226 W Ottawa Ave
Dousman, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Bruno's Catholic Church
226 W Ottawa Ave
Dousman, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Polster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. "Bobby" Polster


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. "Bobby" Polster Notice
Robert "Bobby:" J. Polster

Oconomowoc - Robert "Bobby:" J. Polster, age 90, of Dousman, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, March 25, surrounded by his family. He was born April 21, 1929 in Oak Creek, WI to Herman and Mary (nee Brickler) Polster.

He grew up in Oak Creek where he worked on his father's farm. Later he worked at Pabst Farms for many years until his retirement in August of 1991. Robert married Helen Ann Smolarik in 1953. They lived happily together for over 50 years, until she passed in 2006.

Survivors include his children, Ron (Chris) Polster, Joanne (Tom) Hackney, and Sandra (Richard) Antisdel; six grandchildren, Roni Doebereiner, Robert (Angie) Polster, Rocky Polster, Ryan Hackney, Jason (Lisa) Hackney, Ashley Antisdel; and Tyler Antisdel; five great-grandchildren, Rosalyn, Alex, Anna, Sawyer, and Shiloh; and his sister, Marilyn Stewart. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, and his sons, Bobby and Gary.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 28 at 1:00 pm at St. Bruno's Catholic Church, 226 W Ottawa Ave, Dousman, WI 53118 with Fr. Dan Volkert presiding. A visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family are appreciated.

However, due to the COVID-19 virus and with respect of the rules put in place regarding social distancing the church is requested we limit the visitation to close family and friends of the St. Bruno Family. In lieu of current restrictions Mass attendance will be limited to immediate family members. We ask that you share any memories, wishes, tributes and support of our dad at the Pagenkopf website (www.pagenkopf.com ).



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pagenkopf Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline