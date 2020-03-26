|
Robert "Bobby:" J. Polster
Oconomowoc - Robert "Bobby:" J. Polster, age 90, of Dousman, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, March 25, surrounded by his family. He was born April 21, 1929 in Oak Creek, WI to Herman and Mary (nee Brickler) Polster.
He grew up in Oak Creek where he worked on his father's farm. Later he worked at Pabst Farms for many years until his retirement in August of 1991. Robert married Helen Ann Smolarik in 1953. They lived happily together for over 50 years, until she passed in 2006.
Survivors include his children, Ron (Chris) Polster, Joanne (Tom) Hackney, and Sandra (Richard) Antisdel; six grandchildren, Roni Doebereiner, Robert (Angie) Polster, Rocky Polster, Ryan Hackney, Jason (Lisa) Hackney, Ashley Antisdel; and Tyler Antisdel; five great-grandchildren, Rosalyn, Alex, Anna, Sawyer, and Shiloh; and his sister, Marilyn Stewart. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, and his sons, Bobby and Gary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 28 at 1:00 pm at St. Bruno's Catholic Church, 226 W Ottawa Ave, Dousman, WI 53118 with Fr. Dan Volkert presiding. A visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family are appreciated.
However, due to the COVID-19 virus and with respect of the rules put in place regarding social distancing the church is requested we limit the visitation to close family and friends of the St. Bruno Family. In lieu of current restrictions Mass attendance will be limited to immediate family members. We ask that you share any memories, wishes, tributes and support of our dad at the Pagenkopf website (www.pagenkopf.com ).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020