Robert J. Schmidt

Robert J. Schmidt Notice
Schmidt, Robert J. June 5, 2019 age 96 of Wauwatosa. Beloved husband of Patricia Schmidt until her death in 1997. Beloved companion of Marilyn Kennedy after Pat's passing. Dear father of Linda (Hector) de la Mora, Cynthia (Jesus) Cruz-Schmidt of Newark, DE, John Schmidt of Austin, TX and Bonnie (James) Klamik. Loving grandfather of Scott Klamik, Elizabeth Joy, Mark Klamik and Cristina Cruz. Loving great grandfather of James and Louis Joy and Kallyn Kangas. Retired accountant at A.O.Smith. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 11 from 10AM until the funeral service at 11:30AM. Private Interment at Prairie Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
