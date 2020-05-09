Robert J. Schwarzenberger
Robert J. Schwarzenberger

Found Peace, Friday, May 8, 2020. Age 87. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Basler). Loving father of Thomas, Mary (John), Sally (Arden), the late Michael (Diana), and Eric. Proud grandpa of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also loved by other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at a later date.

A special thank you to everyone who cared for dad at his time of need.

May his memories be eternal.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
