Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
QUEEN OF APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH
N35 W23360 Capitol Dr.
Pewaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
QUEEN OF APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH
N35 W23360 Capitol Dr.
Pewaukee, WI
View Map

Robert J. Schweiger


1938 - 2020
Robert J. Schweiger Notice
Robert J. Schweiger

Born to eternal life on February 29, 2020 at the age of 81. Survived by his best friend and wife of 61 years, Mary (nee Suitors), five children, David (Joanna), Deanna (Aaron) Courtney, Daniel (Lori), Teri (Joseph) Zielski, Matthew (Elizabeth), 10 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Born in Milwaukee, graduate of Boys Tech, worked at Briggs & Stratton for 36 years. Loved to spend time up north, including volunteering at the veterans home. Made everyone he met fall in love with his great personality and humor.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 8th at the HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM. An additional visitation will be held on Monday, March 9th at QUEEN OF APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, N35 W23360 Capitol Dr., Pewaukee from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 4, 2020
