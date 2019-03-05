Steuernagel, Robert J. "Bob" Entered God's Loving Arms on Friday, March 1, 2019. Age 77. Beloved husband of Diane (nee Lambrecht). Cherished dad of Heidi (Mike) Kaiser, Lisa (Steven) Sideris, Amy (Mike) Johnson and Rob Steuernagel. Loving Papa of 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Dear friend of Pavel Golyshev and Jim and Nancy Papandrea. Bob will be missed by many relatives and friends. Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 5 from 5 PM to 6:45 PM. Memorial Service at 7 PM. Bob's laughter can still be heard and his smile seen for miles around. His infectious drive and determination were valued and envied by many. While he lived his life to its fullest, his true love was for his wife, children and grandchildren. Despite his set backs he was still able to see the smiles and hear the laughter of his family and friends. He will be greatly missed. Isaiah 40:31 But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary