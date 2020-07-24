1/1
Robert J. Swittel
Robert J. Swittel

Milwaukee - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Bob, our loving and devoted husband, father and friend to all whose lives he touched, on July 23rd, 2020.

He left us while sleeping peacefully at the Zilber Hospice in Wauwatosa Wisconsin. He had just celebrated his 81st birthday.

Beloved husband of Susan (Jennerjohn) Swittel. Much loved father of Gary (Mary Kay) Swittel and Michael (Alexis) Swittel. Cherished grandfather of Sydnie, Samuel and Oliver Swittel. Brother of Jerry Swittel, Mary Jane Swittel, Barbara (the late John) Stefan, and the late Joyce (Bob) Weber. Further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Visitation Tuesday July 28, 2020, 9:00-10:00 am at Niemann /Suminski Funeral Home 2486 S. Kinnickinnic Ave Milwaukee Wisconsin 53207. Private interment service immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Niemann/Suminski Funeral Home
JUL
28
Interment
Holy Cross Cemetery
July 25, 2020
I was shocked to hear of Bob's passing. May God give peace to Sue, Gary & Mike and their families as well.

Dick, Rich, Tim Reitberger
Dick Reitberger
Family
July 25, 2020

Gary, Mary Kay and Family, how very sad I was to learn of the loss of your dear Father. Treasure all the wonderful memories, as I know there are many. My thoughts and prayers are with all the Swittel Family. Heaven has gained an Angel to watch over all.
Eileen Caufield
