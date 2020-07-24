Robert J. SwittelMilwaukee - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Bob, our loving and devoted husband, father and friend to all whose lives he touched, on July 23rd, 2020.He left us while sleeping peacefully at the Zilber Hospice in Wauwatosa Wisconsin. He had just celebrated his 81st birthday.Beloved husband of Susan (Jennerjohn) Swittel. Much loved father of Gary (Mary Kay) Swittel and Michael (Alexis) Swittel. Cherished grandfather of Sydnie, Samuel and Oliver Swittel. Brother of Jerry Swittel, Mary Jane Swittel, Barbara (the late John) Stefan, and the late Joyce (Bob) Weber. Further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.Visitation Tuesday July 28, 2020, 9:00-10:00 am at Niemann /Suminski Funeral Home 2486 S. Kinnickinnic Ave Milwaukee Wisconsin 53207. Private interment service immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery.