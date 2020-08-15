1/
Robert J. "Bob" Terrian
Robert J. "Bob" Terrian

Wauwatosa - Passed away May 18, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of Dorothy M. "Dort: Terrian for 63 years. Bob and Dorothy were married at St. Josaphat's Basilica in Milwaukee on June 25, 1955. Caring father of Jim (Karen) Terrian, Joe Terrian and Mark (Nancy) Terrian. Grandfather of Sara Terrian, Tyler Terrian, John Terrian, Josh Terrian, Amy Terrian and Anna Terrian. Brother of the late Gerald (Ginny) Terrian, Audrey (the late Erv) Sessner and William (Carol) Terrian. Brother-in-law of Gerry (the late Gail) Senk. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Agnes Plute and Bill and Ann Terrian. Bob was a faithful member of Mother of Perpetual Help (formerly IHM) for many years. Bob was an active volunteer for many activities at his church-he enjoyed volunteering at the spaghetti fundraising dinners and the annual parish festival. He worked as a Route Salesman for the Geiser Potato Chip Company for 33 years until his retirement in 1993. In his retirement, he enjoyed his daily walks to McDonald's to visit with friends. Special thank you to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at St. Camillus and Froedtert Hospital for caring for dad. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "The Bob Terrian Memorial Fund" at the Order of St. Camillus Foundation, 10200 W. Bluemound Rd. Wauwatosa, WI 53226, or online at www.stcam.com. Mass of Christian Burial will be held September 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mother of Perpetual Help Parish (Immaculate Heart of Mary Church) 1212 S. 117th St. with a visitation 9:00 am until time of Mass. Masks must be worn at all times (during visitation and the Mass) in the church.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 15 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Mother of Perpetual Help Parish (Immaculate Heart of Mary Church)
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Mother of Perpetual Help Parish (Immaculate Heart of Mary Church)
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
