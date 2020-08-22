Robert J. WasniewskiRobert J. Wasniewski "Bob" Passed away at home August 16, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Survived by his dear wife Barbara (nee Zientara) for 68 years; His four sons Bill, Tom, Mike and the late Jim; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his many dog friends who will miss his biscuit treats, other relatives and friends.Bob was a proud union man who retired from MMSD after 35 devoted years. He was a man who had his "stuff" together. He took care of his people, which they'll be forever grateful for. He will be dearly missed by all.Private cremation was held. Inurnment Forest Hill Memorial Park.