1/
Robert J. Wasniewski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. Wasniewski

Robert J. Wasniewski "Bob" Passed away at home August 16, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Survived by his dear wife Barbara (nee Zientara) for 68 years; His four sons Bill, Tom, Mike and the late Jim; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his many dog friends who will miss his biscuit treats, other relatives and friends.

Bob was a proud union man who retired from MMSD after 35 devoted years. He was a man who had his "stuff" together. He took care of his people, which they'll be forever grateful for. He will be dearly missed by all.

Private cremation was held. Inurnment Forest Hill Memorial Park.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved