Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Robert J. Weisrock Sr.

Robert J. Weisrock Sr. Notice
Age 80. Passed away peacefully on October 23rd.

Beloved husband of (the late) Barbara (nee Wroblewski). Cherished father of Robert, Jr. (Michelle), Deborah (Curtis) Washicheck, Kathy (Clint) Kuri and Judy (Eric) Hoffmann. Loving grandfather of Mitchel, Evan, Abbey, Joe, Alex, Brittany and Ronald. Great-grandfather of Ali and Kailer. Preceded in death by his brothers Phil and Carl.

He loved hunting, fishing and trap shooting. He was a letter carrier for 32 years, earning gold status. Further survived by his special friend Dian, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held on Monday October 28th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 10am to 12pm followed by a funeral service at 12pm.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
