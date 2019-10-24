|
Age 80. Passed away peacefully on October 23rd.
Beloved husband of (the late) Barbara (nee Wroblewski). Cherished father of Robert, Jr. (Michelle), Deborah (Curtis) Washicheck, Kathy (Clint) Kuri and Judy (Eric) Hoffmann. Loving grandfather of Mitchel, Evan, Abbey, Joe, Alex, Brittany and Ronald. Great-grandfather of Ali and Kailer. Preceded in death by his brothers Phil and Carl.
He loved hunting, fishing and trap shooting. He was a letter carrier for 32 years, earning gold status. Further survived by his special friend Dian, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Monday October 28th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 10am to 12pm followed by a funeral service at 12pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019