Robert J. Wiza
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Survived by his wife Kathryn, children, other relatives, and friends.
Gathering at the Funeral Home on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 1-2:45PM. Celebration of Life at 3PM. Private burial at Highland Memorial Park. Bob loved wildlife and animals, so please consider memorials to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha in lieu of flowers.
Bob was the owner of Wiza Industries Machining Services in Muskego for 45 years. Bob's generosity and willingness to help others touched many lives. He enjoyed the outdoors: fishing, riding his motorcycle, and taking trips with family and friends.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 8, 2019