|
|
Robert J. "Bob" Zaffrann
Shrewsbury, MA/Milwaukee - Robert J. "Bob" Zaffrann, 85, of Shrewsbury and formerly of Milwaukee, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday April 9, 2020 after an extended illness.
Born and raised in Milwaukee, WI, born to the late Albert A. and Martha A. (Kopydlowski) Zaffrann. He was educated at St. John's Cathedral High School, before graduating from Marquette University with a degree in Business Administration. Bob was an accountant for AC Delco and General Electric, and ultimately, retired from the U.S. Department of Defense. While responsible for negotiating defense contracts at the DOD, he received a letter of commendation for his efforts in saving the United States millions of dollars.
In his spare time, Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, playing tennis and golf, and following Brewers baseball, Packers football and Marquette basketball. As an amateur tennis player, he was ranked in the State of Wisconsin. Bob was renowned for his ready smile, quick wit and ever-present sense of humor.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Sara F. (Boynton) Zaffrann, with whom he shared 52 years of marriage; his sons, Robert C. Zaffrann and his wife, Jennifer, of Charlestown, MA, and William C. Zaffrann of Milwaukee, WI; his loving sisters, Carol Zaffrann, Nancy Zaffrann, and Mary Alice Juechter, all of Delafield, WI; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Bob was predeceased by his parents, as well as his brother, Albert A. Zaffrann and his wife Leone; his sister, Rosemarie Zaffrann; and brother-in-law, Gil Juechter.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date. The BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020