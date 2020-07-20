Robert J. Zynda "Uncle Bob" age 86, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin passed away on July 13, 2020, at Elroy Health Services. A celebration of Bob's life following social distancing guidelines and face masks will be Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Adams County Fair Grounds beginning at 1:00 p.m. with military honors presented at 1:45 p.m. Robert was born on April 1, 1934, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Anton & Lucille Zynda. He graduated from Nathan Hale High School in West Allis. He served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged after serving for 2 years. Bob married Patricia Ward on October 24, 1953, in Milwaukee. He owned and operated "59 Auto Body Shop" in Waukesha before moving to Adams County in 1964. Bob opened "Ace Body Shop" in Adams and also drove school bus for the Adams-Friendship School district for 25 years. Bob loved racing stock & vintage race cars. He raced in Hales Corners, Slinger, Beaver Dam, Adams-Friendship, Kaukana, State Fair Park, and a few times in Illinois. He was rookie of the year in Unity, WI in August of 2010 at 75 years old. He raced with Dick Trickle, Tom Retner, Miles "The Mouse" Melius, and the Sauter family. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Patricia; parents Anton & Lucille; brother James (Violet) E. Zynda; sister, Pearl (Clifford) Piechowski and brother Keith (Patricia) Tenant. He is survived by many nieces and nephews including Peggy (Rick) Templen, William (Kathy) Zynda, and many great-nieces and nephews including Joel Willman and the entire Willman Family. Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com
