|
|
Jacobs, Robert Age 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Feb. 15, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee and lost his father at an early age. He worked very hard to support himself through college and became an accomplished podiatrist, holding many important executive positions in various professional organizations. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in a MASH unit. He used his professional skills over the years to help others through his volunteer work in Guatemala, Repairers of the Breach and many others. Beloved husband of Marilyn Jacobs (nee Schain) and father of Gary (Ann) Jacobs, Judy (Dr. Mark) Paschen, Melody (Na) Cassuto, and Jonathan (Ann) Jacobs. Grandfather to Aaron (Susie) Jacobs, Caleb (Tara) Jacobs, Mitch (Naomi) Paschen, Adam Paschen, Joel Paschen, Guy (Karina) Cassuto, Shimrit Cassuto, Sigalit Cassuto, Sam Jacobs, and Ben Jacobs. Great-grandfather to Samantha and Amy Jacobs, and Ava and Noah Paschen. Brother-in-law to Barbara and Bill Spitz, and Seema Gorens. Preceded in death by his father, Henry Jacobs, his mother, Kate Jacobs Gorens, stepfather, Sam Gorens, brother, Bruce Jacobs, sister-in-law, Jane Jacobs, and stepbrother, Sherwood Gorens. Funeral services Monday, Feb. 18 at 11:00 AM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Burial to follow at Mound Zion Cemetery, 14510 W. North Ave., Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Shir Hadash, P.O. Box 170632, Milwaukee, WI 53217 or Repairers of the Breach, 1335 West Vliet St., Milwaukee, WI 53205.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019