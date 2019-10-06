|
Robert "Bob" James
Robert "Bob" M. James passed away September 27,th 2019 at the age of 85. Preceded in death by his son Matthew.
Will be missed by his beloved wife Carolyn of 64 years and sons Mark (Betty Starck) and Mike (Barb). Further survived by sister-in-law Jean Hutten, other relatives and friends.
Bob served two years in the US Army and taught Industrial Education for MPS for 32 years.
A memorial visitation will take place Tuesday October 8th, 2019 from 3-5pm at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME (4800 S 84th St, Greenfield) with a service to begin at 5pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019