Robert James Gralinski
Mr. Robert James Gralinski, born on March 13, 1935 in Milwaukee, passed away at age 85 on April 5, 2020. For 62 years, Bob was the loving husband of the late Julie (Durica) Gralinski. A devoted and beloved father and grandfather he is survived by his sons, Mark (Katie) Gralinski and Michael (Theresa) Gralinski; daughters, Debra (Jeff) Reit and Karen (Don) Winker; grandchildren, Ben and Alex (Rebecca) Matsche, Jillian (David) Curtis, Rachel, Dan, and Nick Reit, Matthew, Jacob, Nathan, and Aidan Gralinski; great-grandchildren, Elliot and Piper Curtis; Sawyer Matsche; sister-in-law Delphine Gralinski; nephews, Robert (Peggy) Gralinski, Jeff Gralinski and Tom Gralinski. He was preceded in death by his brother Donald Gralinski and niece Sandra (Dave) Mumper.
Bob started his career in the 1950s as a tour guide at the Joseph Schlitz Brewing Company in Milwaukee, where he rose to District Sales Manager, meeting many friends and associates along the way. He retired from the beer business in 1994 after over 40 years of service to both Schlitz and The Stroh Brewery Company following their merger in 1982. Never content to sit idle - Bob enjoyed trips with Julie, swimming with his family, landscaping in his yard, and serving part time as a concierge for The Boucher Auto Group during retirement.
Bob graduated from Casimir Pulaski High School (Milwaukee) and was a long-time member of St. Dominic Catholic Parish in Brookfield.
For those who wish to pay their respects, please consider a donation to angiosarcoma research at www.cureasc.org.
A private service will be held for the immediate family at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020