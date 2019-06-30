Services
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Robert James Wilson


1926 - 2019
Wilson, Robert James Thursday, June 27, 2019. Age 92. Beloved husband of the late Doris. Loving dad of Kathleen (the late Daniel) Fritsch and Clare (Scott) Weir. Proud grandpa of Sylvia Fritsch and Morgan (Ethan) Plantz. Special dad of Neil (Cindy) Rieboldt and Marsha (Douglas) Callan. Special grandpa of Heidi (Chad) Austreng, Heather (Josh Dedie) Smith, Justin (Christina) Callan, Randy (Chrissie) Rieboldt and Jayme (Jessica) Rieboldt. Special loving great-grandpa of 18. Brother of Mary Ettrick. Also loved by other family and friends. Preceded in death by his grandson Christopher; great-grandson Cameron; and siblings William, Gertrude, and Steven. Robert emigrated from Drummore, Scotland in 1946 and was proud to gain his US citizenship in 1952. He was a hard worker who dearly loved his family. The family would like to thank Patriot Place in Berlin, WI and Heartland Hospice in Fond du Lac for their care and compassion for our dad and our family. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Saturday, July 5, 10-11:45AM. Funeral service 12:00 PM. Burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019
