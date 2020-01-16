|
|
Robert John Jablonski
Greenfield - Bob passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving wife Karlen and dearest friend Rosalie Wagner on January 11, 2020. He was born August 15,1927. He was preceded in death by his parents Lucille (nee Januchowski) and Frank, his sister Evelyn Kwiatkowski (Joseph), daughter LuAnn Gehrig, his nephews Mark and brother Bill Famularo. He is survived by his son Robert and his beloved dog Mickey, other relatives and friends.
Bob is a World War II veteran. He graduated form Marquette University in 1951 and worked at The Prudential Insurance Company of America for 55 years.He is a member of the American Legion Post 0416, South Side Business Club of Milwaukee, IMPS and Polish National Alliance.
Karlen is filled with gratitude for the care Bob received from Doctor Robert Brueggeman and his staff, St. Camillus and their care team and St. Camillus Hospice Service.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 6060 W. Loomis Rd., on Wednesday, January 22 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Camillus Activity Dept./Bridget McNair, 10201 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wauwatosa, WI 53226.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020