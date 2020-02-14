Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kubash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert John Kubash Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert John Kubash Sr. Notice
Robert John Kubash Sr.

Our dearest Father, Grandfather, Uncle and Friend, Robert John Kubash Sr. passed away on February 10th, 2020 at the age of 74 years. During his life he was the beloved husband and best friend of Judith Ann Kubash, a loving father to Johnny (Brandi), Robert Jr. (Maureen), Joseph (Katlynn) and Andrew (Gretchen). Bob was the proud Grandfather of Bryanna, Kyle, Emma, Robert III, Jimmy, Joey, Josh, Alex, Savanah, Dawson, Allison and Alyssa. Bob will also be remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. And thanks to his special friend Sharon who helped him find the light after so much darkness.

A private service will be held in his honor on February 22nd.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline