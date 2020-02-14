|
|
Robert John Kubash Sr.
Our dearest Father, Grandfather, Uncle and Friend, Robert John Kubash Sr. passed away on February 10th, 2020 at the age of 74 years. During his life he was the beloved husband and best friend of Judith Ann Kubash, a loving father to Johnny (Brandi), Robert Jr. (Maureen), Joseph (Katlynn) and Andrew (Gretchen). Bob was the proud Grandfather of Bryanna, Kyle, Emma, Robert III, Jimmy, Joey, Josh, Alex, Savanah, Dawson, Allison and Alyssa. Bob will also be remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. And thanks to his special friend Sharon who helped him find the light after so much darkness.
A private service will be held in his honor on February 22nd.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020