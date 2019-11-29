Services
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
262-782-5330
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Robert John Lohse


1945 - 2019
Robert John Lohse Notice
Robert John Lohse

Elm Grove - Robert (Bob) Lohse 74, of Elm Grove, WI (formerly of Milwaukee), entered eternal life on November 19, 2019.

Bob was born to the late Willard Lohse and Florence Wagner (nee Zinser) on March 25, 1945 in Milwaukee, WI. He was a 1963 graduate of Custer High School and subsequently attended the University of Wisconsin Whitewater where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1970. He was also a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.

A lover of music, Bob was an early member of the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus and one of Margaret Hawkins', the chorus' founder and conductor, dear friends and colleagues. He remained with the chorus after Margaret's death in 1993, until health issues required him to resign in the early 2000's.

Bob was a skilled musicologist, known to many as the "go-to" person when they were looking for the quintessential recording of any piece of classical or popular music. He was also the classical music buyer for the former Radio Doctors music store and then for The Exclusive Company. His knowledge of both classical and popular music and recordings was astounding, and he kept abreast of all until his death. Music was his passion and he shared it generously with all he knew.

He is survived by brother, Thomas W. Lohse (Sherry); special friends Phillip Pearl, Kathleen Brenckle, Nancy Koch and Darren Schacht. He is lovingly remembered by many cousins, especially Jeanne Gottschalk, Mark Mascipinto and Bill Peschel.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, brother James E. Lohse, his stepfather Dale A. Wagner and dear aunts and uncles.

Services for Bob will take place on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Becker Ritter Funeral Home (14075 W North Ave, Brookfield). A visitation will take place from 4:00 until 6:00pm, followed by a service at 6:00pm. A private burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee.

Memorials to the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus Director's Chair are appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
