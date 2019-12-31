|
|
Robert John Siefert "Bob"
Mequon - Robert John Siefert "Bob" (70) of Mequon, WI entered into eternal life on December 26th, 2019. With his family by his side, Bob's long battle with Alzheimer's disease finally came to an end.
Bob is preceded in heaven by his parents Franklin and Lucile (Brethower) Siefert, his loving wife Kathleen (Creekmur) Siefert, and his beautiful daughter Nicole (Siefert) Welk.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3rd, 2019 at Bay Shore Lutheran Church; 1200 East Hampton Ave, Whitefish Bay, WI 53217. Visitation will begin at 3:00pm with a service to follow at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in Bob's name. http://act.alz.org/goto/Robert_Siefert
Please see Schmidt & Bartelt website for full obituary www.schmidtandbartelt.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020