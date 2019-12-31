Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Siefert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert John "Bob" Siefert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert John "Bob" Siefert Notice
Robert John Siefert "Bob"

Mequon - Robert John Siefert "Bob" (70) of Mequon, WI entered into eternal life on December 26th, 2019. With his family by his side, Bob's long battle with Alzheimer's disease finally came to an end.

Bob is preceded in heaven by his parents Franklin and Lucile (Brethower) Siefert, his loving wife Kathleen (Creekmur) Siefert, and his beautiful daughter Nicole (Siefert) Welk.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3rd, 2019 at Bay Shore Lutheran Church; 1200 East Hampton Ave, Whitefish Bay, WI 53217. Visitation will begin at 3:00pm with a service to follow at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in Bob's name. http://act.alz.org/goto/Robert_Siefert

Please see Schmidt & Bartelt website for full obituary www.schmidtandbartelt.com

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline