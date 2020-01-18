|
|
Robert John Syzba
New Berlin - The Lord came for Robert John Szyba (Red), age 84, on January 13, 2020, while surrounded by his family. He is survived by the love of his life of 55 years, Sharon (née Kotowski). Proud father of Christopher (Julie) Szyba, Jennifer (Scott) Everson, and Jason (Tatiana) Achcar-Szyba. Loving grandfather to the Magnificent Seven, his grandchildren: Ethan and Aaron Szyba; David, Katelyn and Matthew Everson; Heron and Calypso Szyba. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Joan Szyba, brother-in-law, Frank Javorek, and cousins. His parents, John and Valentine Szyba, and his brother, James Szyba, preceded him in death.
Bob was a devout Catholic, active at Holy Apostles Church for over 40 years as a member of Vista Community, served on the parish council and was a head usher. A lover of history, especially military planes, he was proud to have served in the Air Force and could still fit in his uniform. Bob golfed, bowled, camped, played softball and taught all his grandchildren to golf. He enjoyed the arts and music, from classical to big band. Bob was a long-time active member of the New Berlin Prospect Lions Club, receiving awards and serving as president. Bob and Sharon loved working together at many fundraisers with the club. He retired from General Electric after almost 30 years. Bob had a sweet tooth for ice cream, cheesecake, and had a stash of chocolate and chocolate ship cookies, which he shared with his grandchildren.
Bob was always ready to travel in the U.S. or overseas, with Sharon, extended family or friends. He loved Disney, especially the Chipmunks, and enjoyed many visits to "THE HAPPIEST PLACE ON EARTH". He often greeted family at the airport wearing his large Mickey Mouse hands.
Bob was a people person and loved one-liners. He made it a habit of talking to complete strangers, which drove his wife nuts, all in the name of making people smile. He was kind, selfless, funny, humorous and a true gentleman. He cared about people and was not afraid to show his love, whether in his daily kisses to his wife - telling her how much he loved her and how lucky he was - or his simple hugs to others. He was king of huggers.
Gathering at Holy Apostles Catholic Parish, 16000 W National Ave, New Berlin, on Saturday, January 25, 9:30-11:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at Noon. Interment to follow at Holy Apostles Catholic Parish Cemetery.
As Bob would say: "it's not goodbye, it's SEE YOU" (words his father also always said).
Do zobaczenia!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020