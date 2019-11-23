|
Robert Johnson
Formerly of West Allis, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the age of 90.
He is survived by his loving daughters Judy (Nick) Bottis and Jacqui (Gregg) Mohr, his grandchildren Adam, Tania, Matthew, Carly and Joe and his great-grandchildren Jayna and Sonya. He is further survived by his sister Mary Fischer, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Preceded in death by his wife Lorraine and his parents Marvin and Nellie.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM on Tuesday, November 26 at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Hwy 83, North Lake, followed by a reception. Visitation at church from 10 AM until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish or AngelsGrace Hospice are appreciated. Final rest at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019