Bauer, Robert Joseph 83, long time resident of Random Lake and Campbellsport, passed away May 1, 2019. Preceded in death by his father Joseph Bauer and mother, Dorothy (Johnson) Bauer, son Randy and daughter Angela Bauer. He is survived by his son Craig (Karen) Bauer; daughters Amy (Tim) Stib; and Kolleen (Daniel) Zuelsdorf; sisters Barbara Stephany; and Beth (Terry) Boschert. Further survived by nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many friends. The family extends gratitude for the care he received from the staff at Brookfield Rehabilitation. Private graveside services to be held. Memorials may be made to or St. Mary's Visitation Elm Grove, Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 10, 2019