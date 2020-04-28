|
Robert Joseph Borchardt
La Crosse - Robert Joseph Borchardt of La Crosse, WI, passed away peacefully at the age of 88 after battling Alzheimer's Disease. Robert was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He graduated from Marquette High School and then achieved a Civil Engineering Degree from Marquette University. Always an engineer, there was nothing Robert could not do, fix, or plan for. Robert served in the U.S. Navy Submarine Service during the Korean War. Robert met Audre Lorraine on a blind date in Milwaukee. He knew from the first moment they were to be together. They were married and raised their five children in Wauwatosa, WI.
Robert worked with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District for 23 years after which he and Audre relocated to Houston TX where he was employed by the City of Houston for many years. Robert was involved in various professional organizations both in Texas and in Wisconsin such as the Water Pollution Control Federation, the Texas Water Board Association, Kingwood TX Water District Board, and the Coast Guard Auxiliary/Power Squadron.
Robert and Audre moved back home to Wisconsin and settled in LaCrosse. Robert continued to be an extremely active volunteer with countless hours at many organizations in the LaCrosse area such as SCORE, AARP Tax Aid Program, Senior Preferred Health Plan Advisory Group, Mobile Meals of Wisconsin Board of Directors, Habitat ReStore of La Crosse, WI, the La Crosse County Aging Group Meals on Wheels program, and Gundersen Health System.
Robert loved music and loved to entertain folks with his self-taught organ skills throughout the years. He could play any song from memory and was a member of the Sweet Notes group that travelled to area nursing homes. Robert did not like to be idle and had a tremendous impact on many lives. He will be missed.
Robert is survived by his wife Audre, the love of his life and to whom he had been married for 67 years. His daughter Mary (Mike) predeceased him. He is further survived by his children Angela (Scott), Rita (Mark), Betty (Mike), and Christopher (Debra). He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Kevin (Lexie), Christopher, Stephanie, Karie, Phillip, Max, Lorraine, and Charlie and great-granddaughters Reagan and Kiera. Memorial services will be private. Donations are encouraged to your local community food pantry program in Robert's memory. As Robert loved to say, "Have a care!"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020