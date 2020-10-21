1/1
Robert Joseph Chase
Robert Joseph Chase

Called home to be with the Lord October 16, 2020 at the age of 89. Preceded in death by parents Harry and Anna (Henek) Chase, infant son and son, Marc Eric. Survived by wife of 60 years Audrey (Pedersen) Chase, son Kent (Lynne), daughter Shelly (David Joy) and grandchildren Eli, Annabeth and Sadie Chase and Madeline and Hannah Joy, sisters Ruth Sutton, Delores Cave and Judy Liesenfelder and brother Gary, many nieces and nephews and hundreds of friends.

Born in Chicago, IL, but raised in Phillips, WI. Graduated from Phillips High School and Chicago Trade School. Is a Korean Army Veteran.

There will be a Memorial Service at Elmbrook Church Chapel, 777 S. Barker Rd., Brookfield, on Friday, November 6, at 6:00pm with visitation preceding from 4-6 pm. Masks and social distancing protocols required. Memorials can be directed to Elmbrook Church Missions, Congo Initiative or the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, if desired.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
