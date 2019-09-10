|
Robert Joseph Sliwicki
- - Born to Eternal Life on Sept. 8, 2019. Bob fought a courageous battle against Mesothelioma for more than 2 years. He passed away in the comfort of his home with his loving wife and retired nurse, Carollyn S. Sliwicki, at his side. Cherished dad of David (Kristin) Sliwicki, Michael (Christine) Sliwicki and Susan (Tom) Meister. Proud and loving grandfather of seven grandchildren: Andrew and Amy Sliwicki, Mia, Mason and Mitchell Meister and Violeta and Anabella Sliwicki. Dear brother of William (Kathy) Sliwicki and Raymond Sliwicki. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, godchildren, other family and many friends. Bob is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Emilia Sliwicki. Bob proudly served his country during the Berlin Crisis as Corporal E4 in the United States Army 32nd Infantry Division Artillery. He was an avid bowler in his younger years. He was inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame due to his 810 series as well as a perfect 300 game. Bob served as an officer on the Cudahy, South Milwaukee, Oak Creek Bowling Association for many years. He was the President in 1984-1985. He retired from his teaching career at MATC in 2000. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 9 AM until time of service at 11 AM. Burial with Full Military Honors to follow at Arlington Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the . The family would like to thank the staff at Vitas Hospice and the Reiman Cancer Center for the compassionate care they provided to Bob. The family especially appreciates everything Dr. James Mazzulla and Dr. Francis Cuevas did for Bob.
