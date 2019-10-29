Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Milwaukee - Robert's journey on this earth came to an end on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the age of 81. He joins his parents Joseph and Julia Tominsek, his brother-in-law Denis Schallitz, and his nephew Jeffery Schallitz. Robert leaves behind his sisters Gloria Tominsek and Rosalind "Sue" Schallitz. He is also the beloved uncle of Steve Schallitz, and Denise (James) Lyman. We hope his new journey will be pleasant. Per his wishes, there will no funeral services.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019
