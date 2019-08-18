|
Goodell, Robert Justin Robert Justin Goodell, age 71 of New Berlin, passed away in his sleep on August 14, 2019, in his hometown. He was born to parents John and Dorothy (nee Coy) Goodell on April 19, 1948 in Richmond, VA. In 1979, Robert married his best friend and the love of his life, Mary "Andi" Goodell (nee Anderson). Together they raised a son (John) and a daughter (Ruth). Robert worked in sales, which took him across the country before settling in Wisconsin in 1993. Robert loved the outdoors, and could often be found fishing for smallmouth bass, walking a field with one of his trusted dogs, sitting in a deer blind, or relaxing at his cabin in Eagle River. He passed this love on to his own children, and they have many fond memories of their time together on the water or on the dock at Carpenter Lake. Robert's greatest love, however, was for his family. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather. His sense of humor and his sense of family will be greatly missed. Robert leaves behind a great legacy: his beloved wife of over 40 years, Andi; his son, John, and his wife, Laura; his daughter, Ruth; and his grandchildren, James and Cecilia. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to gather on Sunday, September 8th from 11am to 2pm, for a celebration of Robert's life at Matty's Bar & Grille, located at 14460 W. College Ave. in New Berlin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to One Fish at a Time at https://www.gofundme.com/rob-goodell-memorial-one-fish-at-a-time.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019