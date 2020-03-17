Services
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-5330
Robert Lawonn
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Garden Homes Evangelical Lutheran Church
2450 W. Roosevelt Drive
Milwaukee, WI
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Garden Homes Evangelical Lutheran Church
2450 W. Roosevelt Drive
Milwaukee, WI
Robert K. "Bob" Lawonn

Robert K. "Bob" Lawonn Notice
Robert "Bob" K. Lawonn

Brown Deer - Born to Eternal Life on March 16, 2020, age 89, ten days short of 90. Survived by his loving wife Janet (nee Herzberg) of almost 60 years. Dear father of Stephen, David (Sharon), and Sheryl Lawonn. Grandfather of Jacob (Mikaela) and Jared (Taylor) Dams; Nathaniel (fiancé Paris), Ryan (Amy), and Andrew Lawonn. Great grandfather of Ryker and Jessa Dams. Preceded in death by grandson Joshua John Dams; siblings Melvin (Georgia) and Dorothy (Edward) Burkholz. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Memorial visitation will be held on Sat. March 21, 2020, at Garden Homes Ev. Lutheran Church (2450 W. Roosevelt Dr. Mil. WI 53209) from 1PM - 2PM with Services at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, Memorials appreciated to Garden Homes EV. Lutheran Church.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
