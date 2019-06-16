Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Robert "Bob" Knoff

Knoff, Robert "Bob" Gone to soon June 10, 2019 at the age of 52 years. Husband of Kelly (nee Konieczka). Dear son of Judy and James. Father of Ashley and Phill. Grandpa of Madison and Jackson. Dear brother of Lisa. Uncle of Tiandria, Iamanja and Sapphire. Son-in-law of Ronald and Doris Konieczka. Dear Nephew of Carol (the late Bob) Roepke. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial Visitation Friday, June 21 at ROZGA-WALLOCH FUNERAL HOME from 2:00 to 3:00 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 3:00 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019
