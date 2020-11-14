1/
Robert Koser
Robert Koser

Big Bend - Called home to the Lord on Friday, November 6, 2020 at age 82. Loving husband of 59 years to Arlene (Kuenstler) Koser. Cherished father of Kathlene (Richard) Ziglinski and Michael (Tracy Peterson) Koser. Proud grandpa of Shawn, Jessica, Aleena Jean, Lauryn, Emma and Matthew. Dear brother of Ray (the late Elsia) Koser, the late Albert (the late Bernice) Koser, and the late Ervin (Therese) Koser, Brother-in-law of Arthur (Patricia) Kuenstler. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial Gathering on Saturday, November 21 from 1 PM to 2:45 PM. Memorial Service at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Bob was the co-owner of Ehlert Tool & Die. He was in the Square Dance Caller Hall of Fame.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 02:45 PM
NOV
21
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
