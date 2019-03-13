Services
Krueger, Robert "Bob" Passed away peacefully on March 7 at the age of 88. Cherished husband of Arlene (nee Dordel). Loving father of Mark (Cheryl) Krueger and Deborah (John) Rezell. Beloved grandpa of Sierra and Taylor Rezell. Also survived by a niece, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held at ST. LOUIS CATHOLIC CHURCH (13207 County Rd G, Caledonia, WI) on Thursday, March 14, starting at 9am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow starting at 11am. Bob was a member of the Wisconsin Snowbirds Club in Alabama. He also enjoyed golfing in many different clubs and spending time working on many other activities for the club. Donations to Clement J. Zablocki VA Hospital (Milw.) Palliative/ Hospice Care Unit appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
