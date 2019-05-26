Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Robert Kumferman Notice
Kumferman , Robert Born to Eternal Life on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the age of 96 years. Beloved husband for over 63 years to late Eleanor "Peggy" (nee Noonan) Kumferman. Loving father of the late Robin (John) Klima, Holly (Howard) Moon, Candace Abel (Richard Kruck), Carol (Art) Bleich, Bonnie Morscher, Richard Kumferman, Ronald (Jennifer) Kumferman and Roger Kumferman. Further survived by 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Bob was a WWII veteran of the US Army, a retired engineer and a private pilot. He had a good long life! Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM at HOLY CROSS CEMETERY CHAPEL, 7301 W. Nash Street. Services to follow at 11:00 AM. To receive this obit/directions text 1847137 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
