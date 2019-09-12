|
Robert L. Albrecht
Waukesha - Entered into Eternal Life on September 8, 2019. Born in Milwaukee on October 13, 1932 to Lyle and Vera Albrecht. Attended Milwaukee Public Schools and a graduate of North Division High School. Bachelor of Science Degree-Accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Stationed in Germany and served in the Army during the Korean War. Professional life: CPA, retired partner of Ernst & Young. Bob loved sports, played softball until his 70th birthday and played lots and lots of golf right up to the end. Bob enjoyed coaching his children and watching the grandchildren at their various sporting events. Bob is a Phi Beta Kappa, a member and past President of the WICPA, Chenequa Country Club, and did community service both in Wisconsin and Las Vegas during the winter.
Bob is survived by his wife Margaret; sons Michael, James (Wendy), and Roger (Renee) Albrecht; extended family Amy (Michael) Suha and Timothy (Jennifer) Samuels; grandchildren Sherri (Sebastian) Schneider, Amanda (Shawn) Upton, Britney (Cody) Roberts, Jason Albrecht, Robert (Danielle) Albrecht, Kimberly Albrecht, Rebecca Albrecht, Catherine Suha, Andrea Samuels, William Samuels, Benjamin Strollo, Elizabeth Strollo and Emily Strollo; great-granddaughters Annalise and Annamaria; and survived by many friends. Bob is preceded in death by his parents Lyle and Vera; his sister Patricia Reinert; and his first wife Nancy.
A visitation for Bob will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 beginning at 3:30pm until the time of service beginning at 5:00pm at Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50W33042 Town Road GE, Dousman, WI 53118 (corner of HWY E and GE - about 2 miles north of North Prairie). Pastor Stephen Hess will be officiating. A private burial at Wisconsin Memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to WICPA Educational Foundation (Wisconsin Institute of Certified Public Accountants), W233 N2080 Ridgeview Pkwy, Suite 201, Waukesha, WI 53188. wicpa.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019