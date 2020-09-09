Robert L. DavissonMilwaukee - Taken into the arms of our Savior at age 87 on March 25, 2020 at Zilber Family Hospice Home, Wauwatosa with family at his side holding his hand. Bob was born in Savanna, Illinois on December 13, 1932. An only child, Bob was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Ethelyn (nee Smith) Davisson and son-in-law Robert Sturtzen. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sandra (nee Walters) and their three children: Lori (Brian) Treuer, Robin Davisson Sturtzen (Robert deceased) and James (Lisa) Davisson. Further survived by eight grandchildren; Robert (Katrina) Sturtzen, Ben (Sara) Sturtzen, Marlena (Sam Howell), Brad Davisson, Letisha Rein, Rachel Treuer (fiancé Shane Ebert), Josh and Zac Treuer and six great-grandchildren; Audrey, Laura, Alice and Robert H. Sturtzen and Amelia and Alexander Sturtzen.Bob enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1952 during the Korean conflict and served four years as a radio operator in Air Defense Command radar squadrons attaining the rank of sergeant. After a 36-year career with Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company, he retired in 1991.Bob had an extraordinary life well lived. He was thoughtful and engaged in all his endeavors. He shared generosity, kindness, insight, knowledge and humor with all who knew him. He leaves loving impressions, good lessons learned and humorous wisdom twinkling in our eyes.Bob loved all things aviation. As a pilot, he was an officer in the flying club he formed and was a serious collector of military memorabilia. He belonged to the EAA and was involved for many years with a restored WWII B-25 Mitchell bomber, flying to numerous aviation events. His knowledge of flight was extensive and impressive. He inspired lasting memories and helped continue a beloved legacy to endure beyond this day, through his support of, and respect for aviation history.In later years, he and Sandi enjoyed touring in their 1931 Model A Ford, the type of car in which Bob learned to drive so many years before, providing all who had accompanied him with timeless memories and the best of fellowship. They were members of the Wisconsin Chapter of MAFCA (Model A Ford Club of America).We say goodbye to a wonderful husband and father. We will miss you so very much - your love remains the root of family and we will remember …"How big is the soup or salad", "water is for washing your socks", and if something is not readily available "It's in a box in the basement".Heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and staff of Zilber Family Hospice Home for making Bob's final days comfortable.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the MAX A SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL, 4747 So. 60th Street, Greenfield, WI from 1:00pm until the Memorial Service at 3:00pm. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Private family inurnment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove will be held. Memorials appreciated to the Salvation Army or Wisconsin Humane Society.