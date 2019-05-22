Services
Robert Lynch
Robert L. Lynch

Robert L. Lynch Notice
Lynch, Robert L. Born to Eternal Life on Sunday May 19, 2019, age 97 years. Preceded in death by his loving wife Sara M. (Nee Cerniglia), his parents Dee and Laura, and siblings. Survived by his dear children Roberta (Tom) Conley and Jeff Lynch. Grandfather of Seamus and Robert Conley; and Joel Lynch. Great-grandfather of Ivee and Gabriel Conley. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Robert was originally from Cedarville, West Virginia and proudly worked for Pabst Brewing Company in Milwaukee for many years. Visitation will be held at the Zwaska Funeral Home on Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 10am - 12noon with a Prayer Vigil at 12noon. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019
