Bob passed away peacefully on the morning of March 11th at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by his wife Marion (nee Myszewski), Mother Gertrude, Father Leonard, Sister Geraldine (Joseph Nelson).
Uncle Bob touched the hearts of many friends and family. He was especially cherished by his sister in law Joan Squire (nee Myszewski) and her daughters Paula, Marie, Karen and Janet. He will be missed by many friends from Forest Hills Highlands apartment complex in Franklin, where he lived for the past 20 years. Bob was a long-time employee and retiree from Ladish. He was the choir director and organist at SSPP parish for over 30 years.
Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Memorial service and celebration of life to be scheduled in upcoming months.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020