Robert L. McCoolMilwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Monday, November 30, 2020, age 71 years. Preceded in death by his parents Earl and Ann (nee Rhode) McCool and his sister Patricia Lauerman and brother Donald McCool. Uncle of Michelle Lauerman, Augustina (Chris) Parr, Sharon McCool, Katie McCool, Hillary Lauerman, the late Michael Jr. and the late Gregory Lauerman. Brother-in-law of Sandy McCool. Survived by great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30AM. Interment St. Peter's Cemetery - East Troy. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Milwaukee Rescue Mission appreciated. Special thanks to the Wabash Group Home in Milwaukee for their loving care of Robert.