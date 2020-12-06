1/
Robert L. McCool
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. McCool

Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Monday, November 30, 2020, age 71 years. Preceded in death by his parents Earl and Ann (nee Rhode) McCool and his sister Patricia Lauerman and brother Donald McCool. Uncle of Michelle Lauerman, Augustina (Chris) Parr, Sharon McCool, Katie McCool, Hillary Lauerman, the late Michael Jr. and the late Gregory Lauerman. Brother-in-law of Sandy McCool. Survived by great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30AM. Interment St. Peter's Cemetery - East Troy. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Milwaukee Rescue Mission appreciated. Special thanks to the Wabash Group Home in Milwaukee for their loving care of Robert.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
Send Flowers
DEC
10
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved