Robert L. Rollyson
Robert L. Rollyson

Iola - Robert L. Rollyson, 89, of Iola, Saturday September 26, 2020. Husband of loving Wife of 62 years: Charlene, Father of Susan Blanco, Grandfather of Heather (Scott) Brock; Christopher Blanco, Jacob Blanco; Great-grandfather of: Mina Alana Brock and Quinn Piper Brock. Preceded in death by Father: Blaine Rollyson, Mother: Madge Hornor and Brother: Blaine Rollyson Jr. Bob was in the US Coast Guard, stationed in Milwaukee, WI. He was in the trucking industry through the Teamsters Local 200 for over 36 years, most of that spent driving for Roadway. In his spare time, he was an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed trips to Sturgis. Bob liked to spend time at The Corner Bar in Iola chatting and playing cards with friends. He would spent his downtime watching TV with his dogs.

Graveside Services Thursday, October 1, 2020, 1:30 pm, Scandinavia Lutheran Cemetery, Scandinavia, WI. Visitation Thursday 11:30 am - 1:00 pm at Voie Funeral Home in Iola, 120 S. Main St, Iola, WI. 54945. Online condolences can be given at www.voiefuneralhome.com.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Voie Funeral Home - Iola
120 S. Main Street
Iola, WI 54945
715-445-2560
