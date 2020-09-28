Robert L. Rollyson
Iola - Robert L. Rollyson, 89, of Iola, Saturday September 26, 2020. Husband of loving Wife of 62 years: Charlene, Father of Susan Blanco, Grandfather of Heather (Scott) Brock; Christopher Blanco, Jacob Blanco; Great-grandfather of: Mina Alana Brock and Quinn Piper Brock. Preceded in death by Father: Blaine Rollyson, Mother: Madge Hornor and Brother: Blaine Rollyson Jr. Bob was in the US Coast Guard, stationed in Milwaukee, WI. He was in the trucking industry through the Teamsters Local 200 for over 36 years, most of that spent driving for Roadway. In his spare time, he was an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed trips to Sturgis. Bob liked to spend time at The Corner Bar in Iola chatting and playing cards with friends. He would spent his downtime watching TV with his dogs.
Graveside Services Thursday, October 1, 2020, 1:30 pm, Scandinavia Lutheran Cemetery, Scandinavia, WI. Visitation Thursday 11:30 am - 1:00 pm at Voie Funeral Home in Iola, 120 S. Main St, Iola, WI. 54945. Online condolences can be given at www.voiefuneralhome.com
.