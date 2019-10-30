Services
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
Mr. Robert Saskowski of Milwaukee passed away at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee in the early morning of October 30, 2019 following a stroke. He was 83 years old.

Bob was born in Milwaukee on February 12, 1936, son of Roman and Margaret Saskowski. He attended local schools and graduated from Pulaski in 1954, and went on to serve our country in the Army from 1954-1957. On September 3, 1960 he was united in marriage with Maxine (nee Marciniak) in Milwaukee. The couple settled on the south side of Milwaukee and started their family.

Bob was a 39 year employee of the City of Milwaukee Water Works. He enjoyed bowling and golf, was an active member of South Side Sport Club, but mostly he loved his family and spending time with his boys. He was very proud of all his sons and their accomplishments. A special thank you to Steve for all of his daily love and care.

Bob is survived by his wife, Maxine and their three children: Bob (Cindy) Saskowski of West Allis, Steve Saskowski of Milwaukee, and Mike (Carrie) Saskowski of Milwaukee, he is further survived by five grandchildren: Amber, Ashley, Bobby, Michael and Joseph, sister-in-law Joyce Saskowski of Milwaukee, and other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roman and Margaret and brother, Ronald.

Visitation will be held from 11 AM - 2 PM on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the funeral home, with a Parish Vigil at 1:30 PM. Funeral procession from the funeral home Monday at 9:30 AM to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3100 S. 41st St., for the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the VA or Wisconsin Humane Society.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
