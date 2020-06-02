Robert L. Selissen
Robert L. Selissen

Milwaukee - Passed peacefully May 31, 2020. Age 84. Loving husband of the late Marcella "Marci" (nee Timm).

Private cremation services will be held. Please see www.maxsass.com for full notice or call with questions.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
