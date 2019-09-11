Services
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
(262) 632-4479
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
Robert L. Siehr


1941 - 2019
Robert L. Siehr Notice
Robert L. Siehr, 78, passed away on August 28, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee on June 22, 1941. Robert worked at Kohl's Grocery Store as a Produce Manager for his entire career.

The happiest day of his life was the birth of his son, Lucas R. Siehr, whom he is survived by. Further survivors include his grandchildren, Ethan and Zoey, former wife, Karol J. Siehr, and step children, Leonard and Jason Betker to whom he was very generous to.

A memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 7 p.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until time of service. Sturino Funeral Home, 3014 Northwestern Ave. Racine, WI 262-632-4479. sturinofuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
